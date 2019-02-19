See Every Photo from Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Baby Shower Trip to New York City
The Michelin-starred restaurant near Central Park is known for its French cuisine by Chef Daniel Boulud.
The royal mom-to-be kept a hand protectively on her baby bump as she bounced around N.Y.C.
They also grabbed a bite to eat at Café Boulud, inside the Surrey Hotel, a few blocks away.
Meghan and Abigail left The Mark to check out some art at the nearby Met Breuer.
Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and more of Meghan's close friends are reported to be in attendance.
The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a classic blowout as she headed out. She completed her look with the "Nearly Skinny Maternity" jeans by Hatch Maternity and a grey coat as well as beige heels and a matching handbag by Carolina Herrera.
Abigail Spencer, who starred alongside Meghan on Suits, was seen walking into The Mark hotel holding a gift bag.
Decorations believed to be for the bash, including dozens of floral arrangements, were delivered outside the The Mark on Tuesday.
Meghan Markle was seen outside New York City hotel The Mark, where her closest friends are expected to celebrate her pregnancy with a baby shower on Tuesday.
Serena and Jessica were also at Meghan’s shower earlier in the day.
Meghan was glowing as she entered the restaurant, located in the heart of Manhattan, wearing a navy Victoria Beckham coat — the same one she wore on Christmas Day — the “Nearly Skinny Maternity” jeans by Hatch Maternity, and black Tamara Mellon boots.
Later Tuesday night, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a fancy dinner at Ralph Lauren’s restaurant The Polo Bar.
Joining the mom-to-be on Tuesday evening were pals Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, and Markus Anderson — all of whom have been close friends with her for years.