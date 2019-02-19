See Every Photo from Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Baby Shower Trip to New York City

News that the California native was stateside broke on Monday
By Stephanie Petit February 19, 2019 04:46 PM

1 of 13

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Michelin-starred restaurant near Central Park is known for its French cuisine by Chef Daniel Boulud.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The royal mom-to-be kept a hand protectively on her baby bump as she bounced around N.Y.C.

3 of 13

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

They also grabbed a bite to eat at Café Boulud, inside the Surrey Hotel, a few blocks away.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Meghan and Abigail left The Mark to check out some art at the nearby Met Breuer.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Credit: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and more of Meghan's close friends are reported to be in attendance.

6 of 13

Credit: Splash News Online

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a classic blowout as she headed out. She completed her look with the "Nearly Skinny Maternity" jeans by Hatch Maternity and a grey coat as well as beige heels and a matching handbag by Carolina Herrera.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Credit: Splash News Online

Abigail Spencer, who starred alongside Meghan on Suits, was seen walking into The Mark hotel holding a gift bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Credit: Splash News Online

Decorations believed to be for the bash, including dozens of floral arrangements, were delivered outside the The Mark on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Credit: Splash News Online

Meghan Markle was seen outside New York City hotel The Mark, where her closest friends are expected to celebrate her pregnancy with a baby shower on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Credit: Felipe Ramales / Splash

Serena and Jessica were also at Meghan’s shower earlier in the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Meghan was glowing as she entered the restaurant, located in the heart of Manhattan, wearing a navy Victoria Beckham coat — the same one she wore on Christmas Day — the “Nearly Skinny Maternity” jeans by Hatch Maternity, and black Tamara Mellon boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Later Tuesday night, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a fancy dinner at Ralph Lauren’s restaurant The Polo Bar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Joining the mom-to-be on Tuesday evening were pals Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, and Markus Anderson — all of whom have been close friends with her for years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Petit