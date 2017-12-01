In the first of many royal appearances to come, Meghan Markle looked as chic as she did warm in Nottingham on Friday to attend her first royal engagement with Prince Harry.

Meghan kept the chill at bay with a full-length cashmere mix double-breasted coat in navy from Canadian brand Mackage (see a similar look here and here) and a black turtleneck bodysuit from Austrian brand Wolford (see a similar look from the brand here) tucked into a beige-chino style skirt from London label Joseph (see a similar look here). She accessorized with a burgundy tote bag from Scottish luxury label Strathberry and over-the-knee boots by British high-street brand Kurt Geiger.

“She looked chic — elegant yet understated,” Sideone Goldman, a U.K. press agent for Wolford, tells PEOPLE. “Just how you would imagine a modern princess to look.”

Meghan Markle in Nottingham on Dec. 1, 2017. Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wearing their Colorado bodysuit ($250) in black was a “very modern choice,” Goldman says. She adds that Meghan also owns the same top in white, which she purchased at the Wolford boutique in New York.

Meghan’s look was selected from afar by her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney. She emailed the designers on the future royal’s behalf and arranged for a selection of pieces to be sent to Kensington Palace. Though the look was not completely dissimilar to what Kate would wear to an official event, Goldman says, “I think it was more modern.” (Mulroney is also the stylist to Sophie Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife and a fellow friend of Meghan’s.)

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

And just as her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton has the golden retail touch, many of the pieces Meghan wore during her day in Nottingham sold out within hours after her appearance. The $537 “Laurel” skirt from Joseph’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection is already sold out online, as is the Mackage “Elodie” coat in navy, which retails for $750. Mackage also saw a whopping 630% lift in site traffic after Meghan was spotted in her new coat. She repurchased the coat, which she first wore back in 2016, especially for Friday’s event. (Mackage is currently taking pre-orders for when the coat is back in stock.)

REX/Shutterstoc

And Strathberry, a small luxury retailer based in Edinburgh, Scotland were as shocked as they were excited to see Meghan carrying their midi-tote ($675) in burgundy, navy and vanilla.

“It was a fantastic surprise to see that Meghan selected one of our core Strathberry styles to carry on her first engagement,” a representative for the brand tells PEOPLE. And though Strathberry may be British-based, this particular item has a connection to Meghan’s American roots: The style is sold exclusively in the U.S., at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Bags and shoes aside, Meghan’s best accessory (aside from a doting prince, of course) was her beaming smile.

“She looked radiant!” says Louise Trotter, creative director at Joseph. “Meghan’s personal style has an effortless ease which personifies her character, and we are delighted she chose us to represent British design.”