Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Her Engagement Ring on Royal Tour of South Africa with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is officially in South Africa, but without two sparkly — and very important — accessories on her finger.

As Meghan and Prince Harry capped off their busy first few days in South Africa, royal fans couldn’t help but notice two very important rings missing from the Duchess of Sussex’s hand: her engagement ring and eternity ring.

Instead of the two meaningful pieces of jewelry, Meghan, 38, has opted to only wear her gold wedding band and a Jennifer Meyer turquoise marquise ring.

As for why Meghan left behind her two rings, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the royal wanted to be more low key during meet-and-greets in South Africa.

Meghan’s accessory choices aren’t the only thing that has caught fans eyes since kicking off the South Africa tour — her recycled dresses from last year’s royal tour have also been a topic of conversation.

On Monday, after touching down in Cape Town, South Africa, she arrived at the District Six Museum wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front. Meghan previously wore the casual-chic ensemble during the couple’s visit to Tonga’s Tupou College.

Then on Tuesday, as she and Harry, 35, capped off their busy second day at the British High Commissioner’s residence for a reception celebrating young people, Meghan wore a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant.

She previously wore the ensemble in Oct. 2018 during the couple’s royal tour of Australia, when they went barefoot on Bondi Beach to meet a local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way.

Meghan was pregnant with son Archie at the time and memorably cradled her tiny baby bump over the dress for the first time.

The 10-day tour includes stops in South Africa, as well as solo engagements for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

The royal parents also brought Baby Archie along for the trip, but had to leave the 5-month-old baby with his nanny as they started the official first leg of the tour in the Nyanga township of Cape Town on Monday.

“The couple hopes to be able to include Archie at some point in the program, but it is difficult to schedule because he is 5 months old,” a royal source said.

The tour marks Meghan’s first visit to South Africa. During their first stop, the Duchess of Sussex proudly spoke about her many roles, including her black heritage, which was well-received from the crowd.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister,” she said to cheers from the crowd.