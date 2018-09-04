Meghan Markle Is Featured on Her Alma Mater Northwestern's Latest Alumni Page

Northwestern University has a long list of respected alumni, but only one has gone on to become real-life royalty.

Meghan Markle tops the school’s alumni page in new recruitment material. According to fan page HarrysMeghri, the 37-year-old’s image (with the caption “Meghan Markle, Humanitarian and Duchess of Sussex) is positioned next to IBM’s chairman, president and CEO Virginia Rometty.

“You can do anything when you take a Northwestern Direction,” says text below Meghan’s photo. “They did.”

Meghan is also listed on School of Communication’s notable alumni list as “the Duchess of Sussex, member of the British Royal Family. Former actress and star of Suits.” (She’s in good company — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seth Meyers, David Schwimmer, Zach Braff, Stephen Colbert and Warren Beatty are all Wildcats!)

Meghan double-majored in theater and international relations. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Understandably thrilled about their alumna’s royal status, the sorority shared a composite photo from Meghan’s days as a Kappa during the 2000-2001 school year. Kappa Kappa Gamma congratulated Meghan and Harry on their engagement on social media.

Meghan’s former professor, Harvey Young, who had her in his “Studies in Black Performance” class in the spring of 2003, told the Chicago Sun-Times that she was a “respectful” student and thought she had a lot of potential in the industry.

“She reminded me of a lot of our other very promising alumni, in that she was passionate about theater and really had a sense of self-confidence that you could imagine would allow her to weather the storms of the professional world,” Young told the Sun-Times.