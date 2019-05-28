A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since

There's a Nod to Meghan Markle's California Roots in Her Backyard That She Can Share with Archie

The redwoods are not the only reminder of America on the grounds of Windsor

placeholder
By
Simon Perry
May 28, 2019 02:17 PM

As Archie Harrison grows up and plays on the grounds of their family house near Windsor Castle, mom Meghan Markle will have the perfect opportunity to share her California roots with her son.

Two giant redwoods flourish in the gardens of nearby Frogmore House — the magnificent trees are synonymous with Meghan’s home state of California.

One of the redwoods is said to be more than 160 years old and another standing close by was planted around 30 years ago, so it’s ready to take precedence when the older one eventually tumbles. (Apparently, the addition of the second one gave a new lease on life to the aging partner!) The intricate landscaping is a mark of the gardens at Frogmore — a short walk from where Meghan and Prince Harry and Archie have their home at Frogmore Cottage.

RELATED: Prince Harry ‘Can’t Take His Eyes Off Archie’: He and Meghan ‘Are in a State of Sheer Delight’

The couple’s large family home is on the edge of the parkland that visitors pass when the gardens open for three charity days each year. Frogmore House became open to the public on Tuesday in support of the National Open Garden Scheme.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie
Press Association via AP
Skip
A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since
Meghan Markle (in 'Blessed' Dress!) and Harry Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy
10/15/2018
Prince Charles Is Toasting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby News — 'Several Times!'
10/16/2018
Meghan Markle’s Friends ‘Knew She Was Trying’ for a Baby but ‘Surprised’ It Happened So Fast
10/17/2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tease Their 'Long List' of Potential Baby Names
10/18/2018
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Reacts to 'Overwhelming & Joyful' Pregnancy: 'A New Baby Is a Blessing'
10/20/2018
Prince Harry Toasts with Water in Solidarity with Pregnant Meghan Markle at State Dinner in Fiji
10/23/2018
Meghan Markle Drops a Hint About Baby's Due Date During Christmas Day Outing
12/26/2018
Meghan Markle Shares Candid Moment with Another Expectant Mom: ‘Neither of Us Should Be Lifting!’
1/13/2019
Countdown to Royal Baby! Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby So Far
3/21/2019
6 Myths About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Debunked!
4/1/2019
Watch Dad-to-Be Prince Harry Make This 3-Month-Old Baby Grin — and Try Not to Smile Too!
4/3/2019
Prince Charles and Camilla's Next Trip Just Gave Us a Major Clue About Meghan Markle's Due Date!
4/14/2019
Grandma Has Arrived! Doria Ragland Arrives in London Ahead of Birth of Royal Baby: Report
4/21/2019
Prince William Jokingly Says He Has 'No Idea' When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is Due
4/28/2019
Here's How We'll Know When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Arrives
5/1/2019
Meghan Markle Has Mom Doria Ragland by Her Side for Baby: 'Any New Mom Wants Her Own Mom Around'
5/7/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Tiara Alert! Kate Middleton Set for State Banquet Appearance — Why Meghan Markle Won't Be Attending
5/24/2019
Prince Harry’s Pal Calls Royal ‘Inspiring’ in Touching Tribute: ‘Honored To Be Your Friend’
5/25/2019
There's a Nod to Meghan Markle's California Roots in Her Backyard That She Can Share with Archie
5/28/2019

It is the first time the wonderful gardens have been opened to the public since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their newly renovated Frogmore Cottage.

The redwoods are not the only reminder of America on the grounds of Windsor. A little further away — in the shadow of the mausoleum where Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert are buried — is the grave of Wallis Simpson, or the Duchess of Windsor, the divorced American-born socialite who wed King Edward VIII, forcing him to give up the throne after less than a year because his family and the government wouldn’t accept her.

Redwood tree on the grounds of Windsor Castle

The idyllic garden close to their home was closed off to visitors. But the lake, where Harry and Meghan posed for some of their engagement photographs, and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her bridal party stood for her wedding pictures earlier this month, is a serene spot that hundreds of tourists were able to enjoy on Tuesday.

Press Association via AP
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple’s move to Windsor “is a really healthy thing to do,” a longtime friend told PEOPLE, while noting that the rigid constraints of their previous abode at Kensington Palace might not be for all.

Frogmore Cottage
Shutterstock. Inset: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“It must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing.”

A former palace staffer added, “It has the most amazing mulberry walk, where we would pick mulberries for Prince Philip’s mulberry gin. And when the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous.”

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.