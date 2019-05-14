Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again

Meghan Markle withdrawal is real!

While Prince Harry isn’t taking paternity leave – he has made several appearances in the week since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands to launch the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games – the Duchess of Sussex is adjusting to life as a new mother at home. Aside from the family’s first outing as a trio, a small press pool at Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, Meghan has stayed out of the public eye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, it likely won’t be long until royal fans see the first-time mom again. One year after making her debut on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour celebrations, it’s expected that Meghan will once again join the royal family for the festivities. The annual event, held in honor of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, takes place on Saturday, June 8.

Press Association via AP

Kate Middleton stepped out for Trooping the Colour last June, less than two months after giving birth to Prince Louis. However, her first post-baby appearance came a month earlier, when she attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2018 Shutterstock

RELATED: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)

Although Trooping the Colour is popular with royal kids like Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Archie at the gathering. Prince Louis stayed home last year, likely too young to enjoy the parade and flypast.

Royal family at Trooping the Colour 2018 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Should Meghan, 37, decide to skip Trooping the Colour, it’s likely that fans will see her – and her son! – again at Archie’s christening this summer.

Prince George’s christening occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born), at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Charlotte’s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince Louis' christening PA Images/Sipa

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Louis was christened at the same place as his older brother in July, about three months after his world debut. The event was also special because it marked the first time the world saw Kate and William as a family of five!