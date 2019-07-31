Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Pregnancy with Archie!

Image zoom SussexRoyal/Instagram

Meghan Markle was staying busy behind the scenes during her pregnancy.

Not only did the Duchess of Sussex guest edit the September issue of British Vogue while preparing for the arrival of son Archie Harrison, born May 6, she was also making secret visits to her royal patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps vulnerable and longterm unemployed women regain the skills and confidence to get into work.

To celebrate her newly announced line of women’s workwear — which will benefit Smart Works — created with the help of close friend and designer Misha Nonoo, Meghan shared a few new photos from her “quiet visits” to the charity during her pregnancy on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

The royal mom, 37, appears to be playing stylist once again, helping clients pick out pieces to wear to a job interview. She also is shown sitting at a table to discuss the charity’s work. In most photos, Meghan appears to be wearing the same black vintage jacket she sported while stepping out in New York City ahead of her baby shower in February.

In another shot, Meghan cradles her baby bump in a tweed Gucci dress while chatting with a client.

“Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily ‘suit’ the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview,” reads the Instagram caption.

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” Meghan wrote in Vogue. “Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

At Smart Works, clients receive one-on-one interview preparation and an outfit to help them secure employment, according to their website. Once the client lands a job, they receive five additional pieces of clothing to help see them through to their first paycheck.

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits,” wrote Meghan.