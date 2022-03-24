The Duchess of Sussex will host the podcast, which is set to launch this summer

Meghan Markle's upcoming podcast will explore a powerful theme.

On Thursday, Spotify revealed the title of the podcast: Archetypes. Hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, the series will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," according to a press release. Speaking with historians and experts, Meghan will "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."

The title refers to the theme of the show and is also a nod to Archewell, the nonprofit organization founded by Meghan and Prince Harry.

In an audio teaser released on Thursday, the Duchess — who has a long history of activism for women's rights — addresses stereotypes that have long generalized women, particularly through the lens of popular culture and media.

"This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us . . . but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?" asks Meghan, who is mom to daughter Lilibet, 9 months, and son Archie, who will be 3 in May.

The Duchess also previewed the types of guests who will appear throughout the debut season. "This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she says in the teaser. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Plans for the podcast were first confirmed by an Archewell Audio spokesperson on March 17. Meghan and Harry announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020 with the goal to "build community through shared experience, narratives and values."

In January, Meghan and Harry joined a growing list of public figures in calling on Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming platform tied to Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. A spokesperson for their Archewell Foundation said the couple first contacted the company to express "concerns" about "the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform" in April 2021.

The Archewell Audio spokesperson addressed those ongoing concerns in the March 17 announcement, saying that Meghan and her Archewell Audio team have worked closely with Spotify — and their senior leadership — to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.

meghan markle duchess of sussex smile Meghan, Duchess of Sussex | Credit: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

When their partnership with Spotify was announced in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their love of podcasts — especially amid the pandemic.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement at the time.