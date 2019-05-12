Her first Mother’s Day!

Although Mother’s Day in the U.K. already took place on March 22 — before Meghan Markle officially became a mom — she welcomed baby Archie just in time to celebrate the special day in the U.S.

Kicking off the very special occasion, Meghan and Prince Harry shared a sweet new photo on their Instagram account, showing their’s son’s adorable feet being lovingly cradled by his mother.

In an extra touching salute, the photo also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

In the image, which was taken at their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, can be seen in the background.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you,” the caption read.

“Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex,” the post continued. “Quote from ‘lands’: my mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived.”

In honor of the special day, The Duchess of Sussex is spending the day at home with her new son alongside her husband and her mom Doria Ragland.

Ragland flew in from Los Angeles before the Easter holiday so she could help her daughter prepare for baby Archie’s arrival. Now, she’s on hand to help the new mom in her first days as a parent.

“She’s super excited,” a source tells PEOPLE of Ragland in this week’s cover story. “She and Meghan are so close.”

Having mom for support through any first-time parenting nerves has been a big help for Meghan.

“Harry really gets on well with her too,” another source says. “Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

After completing his short day trip to the Netherlands, Harry returned home and made a surprise appearance at the Pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where he was all smiles on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan has been relishing her new role as mom. On Wednesday, when she and Harry debuted their newborn son to the world, she said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Now, Meghan and Harry are focused on settling into life as a family of three.

“Their home is incredible,” a friend tells PEOPLE. “There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon—that was the big thing.

“Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day. She has her garden set up, and she has where she’s going to plant her flowers—she has a green thumb, so she’s definitely going to be busy with that too.”