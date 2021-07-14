Meghan Markle Announces New Animated Series about a 12-Year-Old Girl 'on a Journey of Self-Discovery'

The new Netflix animated series will celebrate "extraordinary women throughout history," the Duchess said in a statement

Meghan Markle is ready to introduce Pearl to the world.

Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions announced Wednesday that it is developing a new animated series for Netflix. Created by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Pearl (working title) is a family series that centers on a 12-year-old girl's "heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history," Netflix shared in a new press release.

The Duchess will serve as executive producer alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix last year. Their production company is set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Meghan and Harry said in a statement at the time. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box in September and predicted that Meghan and Harry would create "some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."

The Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans founded by Harry in 2014, announced in April that Archewell Productions is creating a docuseries for Netflix on the event. Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, now set to take place in 2022.