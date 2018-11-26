Meghan Markle's New Home with Prince Harry Shares a Surprising Connection to Wallis Simpson

Meghan Markle‘s new home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage is rich with history – and a connection to another American who married into the British royal family.

Wallis Simpson – the American-born socialite who wed King Edward VIII, forcing him to give up the throne after less than a year because his family (and parliament) wouldn’t accept Simpson, the woman he loved (who was twice divorced) as Queen – is buried next to her husband near the cottage in the Royal Burial Ground.

Simpson, who was later known as the Duchess of Windsor, died in Paris in 1986 at the age of 89, nine years after her husband was laid to rest. Despite the scandal Simpson brought the family – and change in the line of succession, which left Queen Elizabeth‘s father as the unexpected monarch and the then-princess as his heir – Queen Elizabeth joined Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Diana for the funeral at St. George’s Chapel (where Prince Harry and Meghan wed in May). Members of the royal family also accompanied the coffin to its burial spot.

“A single wreath of yellow-and-white lillies, said to have been from the Queen herself, rested on top of the coffin,” according to the New York Times. “Underneath was a plaque whose simple inscription, ‘Wallis, Duchess of Windsor 1896-1986,’ signified the Queen’s refusal to reverse the decision of her father, King George VI, to withhold from the Duchess the status of H.R.H. – Her Royal Highness.”

Simpson and Edward are buried behind the mausoleum that entombs Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Three of Queen Victoria’s children – Princess Helena, Prince Arthur and Princess Louise – are also interred there, along with many other members of the royal family. In the adjacent Frogmore gardens is the mausoleum of Queen Victoria’s mother, the Duchess of Kent.

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child this spring, announced their plans to move into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, and out of Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Kate Middleton live.

Just weeks after it was revealed that the Royal Fab Four were considering breaking up their joint “court,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office shared on Saturday that the couple had decided to make the move. The news was first reported by Emily Andrews of The Sun.

The royal couple’s new home, which they’ll move into “early next year,” is a 10-bedroom cottage with plenty of lush vegetation surrounding the property.

The cottage will need some renovations, as it is currently divided into five units as home to the palace staff. The Sun reports their updated residence will feature a nursery and space for a personal gym and yoga studio — which Meghan has been known to be an avid fan of.

Windsor, located about 30 miles west of London, is a “special place” for the couple, their spokesman said, as it served as the setting for their wedding in May. Frogmore House, located near the couple’s cottage, was where their evening wedding party was held and where their engagement photos were taken about a year ago.

“Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.”