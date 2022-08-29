Meghan Markle Hadn't Met Tyler Perry Before Moving into His Los Angeles Home with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle found a friend in Tyler Perry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, revealed that she had never met the actor and filmmaker, 52, before she and her family stayed in his Los Angeles estate while transitioning out of their senior royals roles in 2020. Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison, now 3, lived in Perry's Beverly Hills mansion for a few months before buying a home in Montecito.

The Cut shared the news Monday in its fall fashion issue, featuring Meghan on the cover. She told the magazine that the Madea director got in touch when she married Harry in 2019 to let her know he was praying for her "and that he understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like." Perry also said he'd always be available for support or advice.

Taking him up on the invitation two years later, Meghan would fill Perry in on her family's stay in Vancouver, Canada amid an uncertain future as they stepped back from royal life.

"Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," she told The Cut.

Campbell Addy for The Cut

Perry also extended the use of a security detail during their stay. In their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple cited a lack of security for their son Archie as a major concern.

After using the director's estate for their fresh start in the United States, Meghan and Prince Harry, 37, purchased a property in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, in August 2020. The couple reportedly spend $14 million on a nine-bedroom mansion, where they've lived ever since with Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021.

Perry even welcomed them to their new abode with a grand piano as a housewarming gift, telling them, "Write the soundtrack for your life."

As they put down roots at their "permanent home," a source told PEOPLE that Harry and Meghan were incredibly appreciative of Perry's compassion.

"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness," the insider said in summer 2020. "They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time."

"With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven," they added.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Perry also wished a happy birthday to "Princess Meghan" earlier this month with a sweet Instagram post.

"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people," he wrote. "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now."