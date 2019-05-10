All About the 'Calming' and 'Protective' Necklace Meghan Markle Wore for Archie's Debut

When Meghan Markle introduced the world to her newborn son, Archie, she chose to wear a favorite piece of understated jewelry with a special meaning.

“To be part of such an incredible, historic, beautiful moment was an honor,” Jennifer Meyer, designer of the turquoise necklace Meghan wore for the occasion, tells PEOPLE “I’ve always loved turquoise and there are so many different meanings, but I’ve always believed it to be a calming and protective stone.”

The Turquoise Mini Bezel Dangle Necklace handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold features three small bezel set turquoise cabochons that Meyer believes Meghan wore on a 15-inch chain. The piece, which has currently sold out, retails for $750. It was last worn by Meghan for another important occasion – Christmas Day at Sandringham with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

“I get really excited when I see her in our pieces. – she just radiates amazing energy,” says Meyer.

On Wednesday, Meghan also wore Australian jeweler Natalie Marie’s Diamond Sun Studs in yellow gold to accessorize a white sleeveless belted trench dress by up-and-coming British label, Wales Bonner with four-inch Manolo Blahnik heels.

“Oh, she looked stunning, gorgeous and glowing with that smile – she had the biggest smile on her face,” says the Los Angeles jeweler, who has two children with her ex Toby Maguire. “I remember that feeling, all of a sudden you are a mom and it’s like your heart just bursts open – she looked beautiful.”

Back in February, Meghan showed off another of Meyer’s designs, an 18-karat yellow gold ‘Mummy’ necklace worn to her New York baby shower. While the designer has no idea where she purchased the necklaces from or whether they were gifts, she has heard that Meghan leads the way when it comes to her image.

“I’ve heard that she does a lot of her own styling, that she is pretty specific about picking out her own clothes and jewelry,” says Meyer, adding, “Every outfit is put together so perfectly – to be a part of it is just awesome!”