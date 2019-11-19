Meghan Markle Named 2019's Most Powerful Dresser: See Her 10 Best Looks of the Year

As part of their annual Year in Fashion report, Lyst rounded up the stars whose personal style choices have driven the biggest spikes in sales and news — and Meghan Markle took the top spot. See some of the looks that landed her the fashion crown.
By Stephanie Petit
November 19, 2019 03:06 PM

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle made a bold fashion statement in her first outing of 2019 with Prince Harry, pairing a bright purple dress with a red coat and shoes for a head-turning color combination. The perfect accessory? Her growing baby bump! 

The Image Direct

Meghan upped the glam factor for a performance of Totem by Cirque du Soleil held at Royal Albert Hall in January, opting for a midnight blue sequined gown.

Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

The royal mom-to-be looked regal in a bespoke dress by Dior featuring draped sleeves for a reception during the couple’s tour of Morocco in February.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The couple finished up their three-day tour of Morocco with a visit with Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco, at a royal residence. Meghan chose a bespoke dress by Carolina Herrera, a blue-patterned ensemble with flowing sleeves — and Prince Harry matched with blue suede shoes!

PA Images/Sipa

For a March reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales, Meghan wore her trusty Amanda Wakeley white coat over a metallic brocade knee-length dress for the perfect hint of daytime elegance.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In one of her final public appearances before welcoming son Archie, Meghan celebrated Commonwealth Day at London’s Canada House in a knee-length green jacket with delicate appliqué hugged her baby bump. The coat also had a fun connection to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. According to designer Erdem, the black floral embellishments are known as the “Doria beaded rose embroidery.”

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Meghan made her mommy debut in a favorite style: a white trench dress tied at the waist with a bow.

SussexRoyal/Shutterstock

Another one of Meghan’s go-to (and easily replicated) ensembles is pairing a simple top — a black tank from her desiger friend Misha Nonoo — with a J.Crew statement skirt, like she did during her tour of South Africa in September.

JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

The Duchess of Sussex rocked the perfect autumnal outfit — a red leather pencil skirt from Hugo Boss and a matching burgandy sweater — for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust at Windsor Castle in October. 

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan bundled up in a navy teddy coat while paying tribute to fallen soldiers at the the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. She topped off the look with a chic fascinator by Philip Treacy.

