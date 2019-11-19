Meghan Markle Named 2019's Most Powerful Dresser: See Her 10 Best Looks of the Year

Meghan Markle made a bold fashion statement in her first outing of 2019 with Prince Harry, pairing a bright purple dress with a red coat and shoes for a head-turning color combination. The perfect accessory? Her growing baby bump!
Meghan upped the glam factor for a performance of Totem by Cirque du Soleil held at Royal Albert Hall in January, opting for a midnight blue sequined gown.
The royal mom-to-be looked regal in a bespoke dress by Dior featuring draped sleeves for a reception during the couple’s tour of Morocco in February.
The couple finished up their three-day tour of Morocco with a visit with Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco, at a royal residence. Meghan chose a bespoke dress by Carolina Herrera, a blue-patterned ensemble with flowing sleeves — and Prince Harry matched with blue suede shoes!
For a March reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales, Meghan wore her trusty Amanda Wakeley white coat over a metallic brocade knee-length dress for the perfect hint of daytime elegance.
In one of her final public appearances before welcoming son Archie, Meghan celebrated Commonwealth Day at London’s Canada House in a knee-length green jacket with delicate appliqué hugged her baby bump. The coat also had a fun connection to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. According to designer Erdem, the black floral embellishments are known as the “Doria beaded rose embroidery.”
Meghan made her mommy debut in a favorite style: a white trench dress tied at the waist with a bow.
Another one of Meghan’s go-to (and easily replicated) ensembles is pairing a simple top — a black tank from her desiger friend Misha Nonoo — with a J.Crew statement skirt, like she did during her tour of South Africa in September.
The Duchess of Sussex rocked the perfect autumnal outfit — a red leather pencil skirt from Hugo Boss and a matching burgandy sweater — for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust at Windsor Castle in October.
Meghan bundled up in a navy teddy coat while paying tribute to fallen soldiers at the the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. She topped off the look with a chic fascinator by Philip Treacy.