It's Meghan Markle – The Musical! BBC Plans Light-Hearted (and Brief) Look At Royal's Life

Meghan Markle is set to get the musical treatment – on radio.

The BBC is planning a light-hearted musical version of the former Suits star’s life for broadcast over the holiday season. The brief story, played out over 15 minutes on BBC Radio Four, promises a “Rodgers and Hammerstein”-style show, the broadcaster says.

Called “The Sixth in Line to Be King and I,” the comedy is said to be an “inspired celebration of Meghan Markle‘s life to date,” the Daily Telegraph reports. The actors and actresses “look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring.”

The show, starring British comedian Pippa Evans as the Duchess of Sussex, will air on New Year’s Day.

The musical comes as Meghan steps up her preparation for the first full year of her life as a royal, when she is expected to announce the patronages and charities and causes she will officially back.

Part of her ongoing fact-finding program about the areas she is interested in became public earlier this week when she privately attended King’s College London as part of the Association of Commonwealth Universities to discuss the importance and impact of higher education.

Meanwhile, husband Prince Harry stepped out late Thursday night to see a musical of his own – to showcase Bat Out of Hell on London’s West End, which was raising funds for his Invictus Games.

“I’m sure you’re all desperate for the show to start,” Harry said after coming out to a standing ovation from the audience. “So just that, I really wanted to come on the stage and say an enormous thank you to Bat Out of Hell for putting tonight on and to all of you for buying tickets and for any of you that didn’t know that this was for the Invictus Foundation, you now know and you have all played a part in making sure that we can continue the work that we do.

“So apart from wanting to get on that bike and rev it… enjoy the show and thank you very much for being part of this.”