Meghan Markle Speaks Out on Being a Mom for the First Time: 'I Have the Best Two Guys'

Meghan Markle is feeling the baby joy!

Just two days after welcoming her first child with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out alongside her husband and their son to share their excitement.

Speaking from St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, where the Queen threw them a reception following their royal wedding last May, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

And the calmness that Meghan and Harry felt in the days leading up to the birth of their child has been inherited by their baby boy.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

When asked whether the baby takes after anyone, Meghan said: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

When asked about parenting, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some “precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

The baby already has lots of love coming from the rest of the royal family. The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton all expressed their joy over the news — and the couple ran into a very special royal family member on their way to St. George’s Hall.

“We just bumped into the Duke [Prince Philip] as we were walking by which was so nice,” Meghan said. “It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family. And my mom is with us as well.”

Harry added: “Another great-grandchild.”

When the reporter asked to take a peek at the baby, Harry joked: “There’s a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful.”

Meghan then said: “Thank you everyone for all the well wishes and the kindness. It means so much.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” he continued. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”