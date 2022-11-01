Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'

Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!

On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.

Meghan is heard talking as she noticed her mother calling her via Facetime: "All right. So the first one is you said — oh sugar, my mom's FaceTiming me. Hey, Mommy!"

"Hey, how's my girl?" Doria is heard saying over the phone.

"I'm okay. I'm hanging in there. It's okay," Meghan replied. "I'm recording right now. Do you want to see?"

"I see," Doria said.

Doria also tells her daughter, "You have on a smiley face."

"I have on a smiley face," Meghan confirmed. "I love you."

"I love you, too. I'll see you on Saturday," Doria said.

Once off the call, Meghan narrated, "But my mom did this thing… you may have heard this clicking sound that she was doing."

"My mom literally just pulled out a reference of what I came up with as a cool handshake to do with her when I was about eight, which was snap, scissors, cut, chicken wing," she continued. "I'm 41 years old and she's like, okay — that's great."

"And it just put me right back into the past," Meghan continued. "Thinking about my childhood, our little quirks together… and then, with this episode on my brain, it got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me, how she took care of me and the house and herself…and how she just juggled so much. The amount that women carry, that they navigate – it's immense. And it's often the most thankless, unpaid labor there is. There's no union. There's no lunch break. There's nothing like that. At home, women just work really, really hard. And a lot of that work is borne out of necessity. But so much of it is also borne out of expectations… the idea that we need to fit the exact cookie cutter shape the world wants to jam us into."

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Doria lives in Los Angeles, not far from the Montecito home where Meghan and Prince Harry are raising their two children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan and Doria share a close relationship and have given glimpses of their bond throughout Meghan's time in the public eye.

The Duchess of Sussex "definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother," a friend previously told PEOPLE.

Before Meghan began her romance with Prince Harry, the former actress brought her mom as her plus-one to the 2015 UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing held in New York City.

Doria was also seen with Meghan at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan and Prince Harry made their debut as a couple.

Meghan had her mom's support at her royal wedding in May 2018, spending the night with her at the Cliveden House Hotel beforehand then riding together to Windsor Castle for the big walk down the aisle.

And when Meghan hosted a celebration marking the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess of Sussex helped create to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, Doria traveled to the U.K. to attend. She stood next to Prince Harry and watched proudly as Meghan gave an off-the-cuff speech about the project, her first as a member of the royal family. At one point, Doria and Harry exchanged a smile.

Doria is also a hands-on grandmother — she traveled to the U.K. in May 2019 when Meghan gave birth to Archie, staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage to assist them during their early days as parents.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry introduced their son to the world, they shared an image of Archie meeting his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Doria also made an appearance in the historic photo.