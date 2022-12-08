Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Speaks Out for the First Time in New Netflix Show

Doria Ragland explains in the new series Harry & Meghan why she "felt unsafe a lot" once her daughter started dating Prince Harry

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 09:54 AM
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Doria Ragland. Photo: Netflix

Doria Ragland is "ready" to have her "voice heard."

The mother of Meghan Markle spoke out for the first time in her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, in which she admits "the last five years have been challenging."

Recalling how Meghan, 41, first told her she was dating the royal, Doria, 66, said, "We were on the phone and she says, 'Mommy, I'm going out with Prince Harry,' and I start whispering, 'Oh my God.' "

"And so it was from the beginning, it was very sort of, 'Oh my God, nobody can know,' " she continued in her interview, which takes place in the series' third episode.

Of Prince Harry, 38, Doria said she noticed he was "handsome" and "really nice" upon first meeting him, with "really great manners."

"And they looked really happy together," she added. "Once it was announced that they were together, it seemed kind of like a novelty."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> and Doria Ragland attend UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing at Manhattan Centre at Hammerstein Ballroom on March 10, 2015 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

While she couldn't have been happier that her daughter had found "the one," Doria faced challenges due to the early buzz surrounding Meghan's relationship with Harry — such as feeling "stalked by the paparazzi" herself.

"I felt unsafe a lot. I can't just go walk my dogs. I can't just go to work. There was always someone there waiting for me," she explained.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Doria was the only member of Meghan's family who attended her wedding to Prince Harry back in May 2018 and currently lives near the couple and their two children — son Archie Harrison, 3½, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months — in California.

Speaking about racism Meghan has faced in the public eye, Doria said, "As a parent, in hindsight, absolutely, I would like to go back and have that kind of real conversation about how the world sees you."

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries

Meghan herself explained in the series that while "obviously now people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I moved to the U.K.," it wasn't always that way.

"Before that, most people didn't treat me like a Black woman so that talk didn't have to happen for me," she noted.

But the negative words in the media caused Doria to tell her daughter, " 'This is about race,' and Meg said, 'Mommy, I don't want to hear it.' "

"But this is what is coming down the pike," Doria added.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Meghan Markle Gets Emotional in Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know What to Say Anymore'
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hug with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Pics of Final 'Fun Grenade' Before Romance Went Public
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (C) walks with his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Family, Palace Not Approached for Comment on Meghan and Harry's Netflix Series, Dispute Disclaimer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Every Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says Wearing Nazi Costume at Age 20 Was 'One of the Biggest Mistakes of My Life'