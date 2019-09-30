Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Runs 5K for Special Cause Supported by Meghan and Prince Harry

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raise awareness for humanitarian issues in Africa, the Duchess of Sussex’s mom, Doria Ragland, is shining a spotlight on a poignant cause stateside.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother participated in the 21st Annual Alive and Running 5k for Suicide Prevention run in Los Angeles on Sunday, victoriously raising her hands above her head after crossing the finish line. Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker, wore a peach T-shirt with running pants and bright pink sneakers with a sweatshirt tied around her waist during the run.

The event raised over $475,000 for the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center, exceeding their goal of $400,000.

Suicide prevention is also a topic that is close to Meghan and Harry’s hearts. The royal couple shared a post on Instagram in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day last month, sharing a number of resources that can help those in need.

“This World Suicide Prevention Day, we would like to spread the available support far and wide to ensure that no-one goes through a crisis alone,” they captioned a photo of a man and woman with their arms around each others’ backs. “Please use or share the below accounts today, or on any given day, to a friend, colleague or even a complete stranger, that may be suffering — because wherever you are, you are not alone.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex linked to PANDAS UK, The Trevor Project, Samaritans Charity and a number of other organizations with resources such as helplines to help anyone who is suffering.

Doria has kept a low profile despite her daughter’s royal status. However, she has been by Meghan’s side after the arrival of Archie, making Doria a first-time grandmother. The royal family said in a statement that Meghan’s mother was with the royal couple at their Frogmore Cottage residence, where she has her own room, for the birth of Archie.

A source told PEOPLE that having mom on hand for support through any first-time parenting nerves has been a big help for Meghan.

“Harry really gets on well with her too,” another insider said. “Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Doria also appeared in a photo taken when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip first met their new great-grandson, and she attended Archie’s christening in July.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are currently on their royal tour of Africa, where 5-month-old Archie attended his first-ever public engagement to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Harry will spend Monday and Tuesday in Malawi before reuniting with his wife and son in South Africa to conclude their 10-day tour in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city.