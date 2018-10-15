Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Is Looking Forward to Becoming a Grandmother: I'm 'Very Happy'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making Doria Ragland a grandmother for the first time — and she couldn’t be more thrilled!

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, Meghan’s mother, Doria, 62, shared her reaction to the development as the rest of the world learned Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are expecting their first child together.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

Announcing the exciting news on Monday, Kensington Palace said in a statement, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement comes hours after they landed in Australia for their first royal tour — and as Doria settles into royal life.

Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor in Los Angeles, has a close relationship with her daughter and was the only member of Meghan’s family to attend the royal wedding in May.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Doria — who had visited Meghan and Harry in the months leading up to their nuptials — was most recently by her daughter’s side for Meghan’s first royal hosting event in September. She joined Prince Harry in accompanying Meghan to Kensington Palace for a celebration marking the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess of Sussex helped create to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Doria met members of the Hubb Community Kitchen and beamed as Meghan spoke about how the women welcomed her. Speaking with guests, Doria said she was “head over heels” about her daughter’s accomplishment.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

The royal family has also welcomed Doria. After Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her royal wedding, he escorted the bride’s mother down the steps of St. George’s Chapel following the ceremony.