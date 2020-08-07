Meghan Markle Is Taking on a Brand New Role at Her Next Virtual Event

Meghan Markle is known for giving heartfelt speeches (often without notes!) and being the interviewee, but now she's flipping the script.

The Duchess of Sussex will join a virtual summit on August 14 for a conversation with Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of The 19th*, a "nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy" — with Meghan will be serving as moderator and asking the questions.

"The 19th*'s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important," Meghan said in a statement to Glamour. "I'm looking forward to asking the cofounder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity and community at its core."

Ramshaw shared on Twitter, "In the department of the surreal: The Duchess reached out to us; she said [the 19th's] vision of building a diverse and representative newsroom that covers women and other underserved people with nuance + empathy spoke to her immediately."

Ramshaw continued, "She asked if she could interview me on 'storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media,' and 'what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity and community at its core.' "

The organization — named for the amendment that granted (some) women the right to vote in the United States and includes an asterisk in its title to represent the work still to be done — is holding their "The 19th Represents" virtual summit 100 years after the amendment was ratified in August 1920.

Meghan's appearance will close out the five-day event which includes other notable speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Melinda Gates and Meryl Streep. Registration to join can be found here.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

