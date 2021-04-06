Meghan Markle's Milliner Launches Exclusive Royal Hat Auction — for Your Dog!

If you have a passion for rescue dogs and fashion (like Meghan Markle!), an auction to bid on couture hats for your pooch could be just the ticket.

The hats are part of milliner Awon Golding's Haute Dogs calendar project, which has so far raised nearly $57,000 for animal welfare charities since its inception in 2018.

"This is the first time that the Haute Dog hats are available for the public to buy," Golding tells PEOPLE. "Each hat is a one-of-a-kind piece of art made by the best couture milliners in the world! You and your dog will be the chicest in the dog park this summer."

Golding, whose clients include the Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Gaga, came up with the idea of the charity calendar after she found herself trying her hat designs on her own rescue dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier rescue named Stevie.

"I was always dressing Stevie up and one day I just had this lightbulb moment," Golding says.

Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2018 Image zoom Meghan Markle wearing Awon Golding, Christmas 2018 | Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The 2021 calendar raised over $29,000 for Wild at Heart Foundation, which rescues and finds homes for strays all over the world, and 100% of the money from Haute Dogs: The Auction will go to the charity.

Haute Dogs 2021 Calendar Image zoom Haute Dogs 2021 Calendar | Credit: Aurelie Four

"The Haute Dogs calendar was such a success and we received endless requests from supporters wanting to buy the incredible hats and fascinators featured. We are thrilled that all 12 milliners have generously donated their creations to the Foundation," adds Nikki Tibbles, founder of Wild at Heart Foundation.

As well as Golding's own rainbow creation (modeled by 2-year-old Momo, who was rescued in Cyprus when he was just a pup), hats up for sale include those designed by royal favorites Philip Treacy and Stephen Jones, whose bespoke hats have been worn by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Haute Dogs 2021 Calendar Image zoom Philip Treacy's 'La Vie En Rose' design for Haute Dogs | Credit: Aurelie Four