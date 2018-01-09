Meghan Markle Broke a Major Royal Style Taboo Today — Will Kate Follow?

The royal family follows a strict protocol — right down to the hair on their heads. But Meghan Markle has been setting her own rules, especially when it comes to her fashion choices.

From forgoing stockings to carrying oversized purses, Meghan is going her own way — and on Tuesday, she sported a hairstyle that almost every woman can relate to: the messy bun.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

The royal fiancée’s laid-back California style was on display during her outing to a radio station in London with Prince Harry. She accessorized her chic outfit with the perfect messy bun look, which is in stark contrast to her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s go-to bun style: the classic chignon.

Kate has even been known to wear a hairnet to keep her updo in place. When the royal mom, who is known for her signature blowout, opts for an updo, it’s always impeccably styled.

Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

But maybe she’ll be inspired by Meghan’s casual approach, after all, she has been known to rock a hairband and a Topsy Tail, so she’s not afraid to take risks!

Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Kate will have plenty of opportunities to exchange style tips. Meghan has already been welcomed into the royal family, having spent the holidays at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham home.

At 91, the Queen has mellowed and is more realistic about the modern world, insiders and veteran royal watchers recently told PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

“It’s her age,” says Ingrid Seward, author of My Husband & I, a new biography of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. “She is easier-going. It’s refreshing that [the royal family] is prepared to bend a bit.”