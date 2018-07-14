Meghan Markle Wears Her Signature Messy Bun for Her Duchess Debut at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle attended her first Wimbledon match as the Duchess of Sussex on Saturday — and she rocked her signature messy bun for the occasion.

The royal arrived at the Wimbledon Championships alongside sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for their first ever joint appearance to watch her good friend Serena Williams go for the title.

Meghan wore a blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren paired with wide-leg cream pants by the American brand. She styled her hair in her go-to messy bun.

Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan has worn the casual hairstyle on several royal outings over the past year, but since her wedding to Prince Harry in May, she’s been wearing more polished chignons and styling her hair down in loose waves. But on Saturday, her laid-back California style returned.

Meghan Markle Clive Mason/Getty Images

The duchess has a new hairdresser in her glam squad who is on the same page as her when it comes to her relaxed style. George Northwood, who styled her hair during her recent two-day tour in Ireland, loves an undone look.

“George is very likable, very cool and his signature look, which is slightly messy and a little undone is perfect for her,” a source who has worked with Northwood tells PEOPLE.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Her sister-in-law, Kate, wore her hair styled in her signature blowout. The royal mom of three is the queen of the glossy blowout — a style Meghan herself has recently tried out.