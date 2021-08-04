Meghan Markle Teams with Melissa McCarthy for Easter Egg-Filled New Video to Inspire Female Mentorship: WATCH

The Duchess of Sussex announced her new 40x40 initiative on her 40th birthday — with help from "bestie" Melissa McCarthy

Meghan Markle turned 40 on Wednesday — and she celebrated with a fun announcement costarring Melissa McCarthy.

The Duchess of Sussex released a new video on the Archewell Foundation web site she shares with husband Prince Harry to announce 40x40, "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work," the Duchess's office said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Duchess asked 40 activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce."

In the video, the Duchess and McCarthy share a playful chat, with McCarthy at one point holding up an illustration of the two women with the label "Besties Forever," suggesting that they get matching tattoos. "You know, I already have something really similar across my back," Meghan jokes. "Are we twinsies?" Melissa replies. "You know, maybe we save it for when I turn 50," Meghan answers. (The video also features multiple Easter Egg moments, including a cameo of Harry juggling outside Meghan's window.)

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Melissa McCartney to Launch 40th Birthday Project Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy in the video announcement for the new 40x40 initiative. | Credit: Archewell.com

At one point Melissa — wearing an over-the-top hat, pearls and gloves for a "tea time" look — asks if Meghan will "finally do a Suits reunion" for her 40th birthday, to which Meghan replies, "I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?"

Instead, says Meghan, "Here's the idea: Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce."

Those who have committed to giving 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman in their community include: Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney.

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Melissa McCartney to Launch 40th Birthday Project Melissa McCarthy holding up her "tattoo" idea for Meghan Markle in a new video. | Credit: Archewell.com

The statement from the Duchess's office explains that the initiative "is being spurred in response to the tens of millions of women around the world who have left the workforce in the past two years (largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic), including two million women in the U.S. As women continue to reenter the workforce, we believe that mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength."

It has been a big year for Meghan, who announced she was pregnant with her second child on Valentine's Day. (The same day that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, had announced she was expecting him back in 1984).

On June 4, she and Harry, 36, announced the arrival of Lilibet Diana, whose name not only honors her late grandmother but also pays tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth — the monarch was affectionately called Lilibet as a child by her family members as a nickname.

The Bench The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Stephanie Petit

And just four days after Lili's birth, on June 8, she released The Bench, an illustrated children's book inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry in 2019. The Bench went on to become a New York Times best-seller and also gave royal watchers a first glimpse of the vision Meghan had of her family of four at their home in California. In on illustration, Harry sits on the bench feeding chickens with Archie while Meghan stands nearby in a garden, cuddling baby Lili in a sling.

Three months prior, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan and Harry revealed they were expecting a baby girl who would make their family complete.