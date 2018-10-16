The Story Behind the One Photo Everyone Wanted to See of Meghan Markle from Her First Tour Day

Meghan Markle, meet baby!

The cameras went crazy for the sweet moment Meghan met an adorable sleeping baby just hours after making the announcement that she and Prince Harry are expecting a baby of their own next spring.

During an afternoon reception hosted by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, the couple was introduced to influential Australians, including singer Missy Higgins and her baby daughter, Luna.

Meghan cooed over the baby girl as she shook Higgins hand. At one point, Harry came over and squeezed little Luna’s legs and said, “Who’s this little cutie?”

Higgins posted the interaction on Instagram, captioning the photos: “What an honor to meet the beautiful Duchess today! She was such a sweetheart.”

Meghan Markle meets singer Missy Higgins and her daughter, Luna Andrew Parsons/PA

She went on to say she could relate to the pregnant royal as she embarked on a series of engagements while entering her second trimester.

“I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while 4 months pregnant!” Higgins said. “What a trooper!”

“Looking forward to telling Luna she slept through it all one day.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal couple announced their happy news in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”

During the event at Admiralty House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying, Harry thanked Australia for the” incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple’s 16-day tour will take them through Australia, into Fiji and Tonga and to New Zealand.