Meghan Markle Says She Had 'Complete Fangirl' Moments During Podcast Interview with Mariah Carey

Even Meghan Markle gets starstruck!

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, raved about Mariah Carey in a promotional video Spotify dropped Tuesday, the same day their Archetypes podcast episode was released.

"There are some people that I sit down with, and I just feel excited," Meghan said with a smile in the Instagram clip, where she sat on a couch in front of a microphone. "I mean, Mariah Carey is a great example. I go back to my 17-year-old self."

"I think people are going to be surprised at the moments that I become a complete fangirl," she added with a laugh.

Early in the episode, titled "The Duality of Diva," Meghan revealed she admired the singer since she was a teenager and related to her because she was also biracial.

On perceptions today, Meghan argued that she and Mariah, 53, were treated differently "because we're light-skinned."

"You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," Meghan said of being biracial.

"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan said, referencing her relationship with Prince Harry. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

FOX Image Collection/Getty

In reply, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker said that feeling forced to choose between identifying as Black or white was an "interesting thing."

"As mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I'm mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose," Mariah said, and Meghan agreed.

The women also bonded over caring for their natural hair, and Meghan reflected on how much it meant to speak to the legend.

"When I was a young teenager, I wanted to dress, look, be, sing, do everything like Mariah Carey," the Duchess of Sussex said at the episode's close. "She was so glamorous and fabulous and talented. She was successful. And she was mixed, like me. She was an aspirational figure I could see and you have to see it to believe it, they say. Well, I could see her. And it made me feel like I was also seen."