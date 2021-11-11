Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals the Eyeliner Trick That Wowed Prince Harry

Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE how Meghan reassembled her royal wedding glam squad for her red carpet look at Wednesday's gala in New York City

Meghan Markle reunited with some trusted friends for a glamorous red carpet appearance this week.

After makeup artist Daniel Martin emphasized the Duchess of Sussex's natural wedding day glow in May 2018, he helped her get ready for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on Wednesday night. Rounding out the beauty squad was hairstylist Serge Normant, who was behind Meghan's effortless "messy bun" for her walk down the aisle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together," Martin tells PEOPLE. "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"

He adds, "Serge said it took us back to their wedding day, which was the last time the three of us were together."

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

With Meghan's hair swept into an elegant updo for the gala, showing off her red Carolina Herrera gown, Martin "wanted to create this symmetry with her eyeliner — up and back." He even convinced the mom of two to try something out of the box despite being "a bit apprehensive."

"I wanted an Audrey Hepburn-inspired eye without it being harsh with black, so I used purple," reveals Martin, the Global Director of Artistry and Education for Tatcha. "I just love purple and red together."

Not only did Meghan, 40, "love" the look, but Prince Harry, 37, was also a fan!

"He thought it was cool!" the beauty guru shares.

"It's not too far from who she is — for her, a smokey day eye, that's her thing," Martin says. "She likes the drama with the eye, so we did that just a bit differently and we stuck with her neutral lip."

Meghan Markle makeup artist Daniel Martin | Credit: Daniel Martin/Instagram

Martin also stuck to mostly all female and BIPOC-founded beauty brands.

"She was excited to learn about these new brands and what they stood for," he explains.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Lee Morgan

Get Meghan's Look!

The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment by Tatcha

The Water Cream by Tatcha

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist by Tatcha

The Kissu Lip Mask by Tatcha

Venus Crystal Cream Shadow by Cozzette Beauty

Matte Lipstick in Rosebud by Olivia Palermo

Brow Powder by LAMIK Beauty