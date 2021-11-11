Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals the Eyeliner Trick That Wowed Prince Harry
Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE how Meghan reassembled her royal wedding glam squad for her red carpet look at Wednesday's gala in New York City
Meghan Markle reunited with some trusted friends for a glamorous red carpet appearance this week.
After makeup artist Daniel Martin emphasized the Duchess of Sussex's natural wedding day glow in May 2018, he helped her get ready for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on Wednesday night. Rounding out the beauty squad was hairstylist Serge Normant, who was behind Meghan's effortless "messy bun" for her walk down the aisle.
"It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together," Martin tells PEOPLE. "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"
He adds, "Serge said it took us back to their wedding day, which was the last time the three of us were together."
RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Best Photos from Their First Red Carpet Event in More Than a Year
With Meghan's hair swept into an elegant updo for the gala, showing off her red Carolina Herrera gown, Martin "wanted to create this symmetry with her eyeliner — up and back." He even convinced the mom of two to try something out of the box despite being "a bit apprehensive."
"I wanted an Audrey Hepburn-inspired eye without it being harsh with black, so I used purple," reveals Martin, the Global Director of Artistry and Education for Tatcha. "I just love purple and red together."
Not only did Meghan, 40, "love" the look, but Prince Harry, 37, was also a fan!
"He thought it was cool!" the beauty guru shares.
"It's not too far from who she is — for her, a smokey day eye, that's her thing," Martin says. "She likes the drama with the eye, so we did that just a bit differently and we stuck with her neutral lip."
Martin also stuck to mostly all female and BIPOC-founded beauty brands.
"She was excited to learn about these new brands and what they stood for," he explains.
Get Meghan's Look!
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment by Tatcha
The Water Cream by Tatcha
Luminous Dewy Skin Mist by Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask by Tatcha
Venus Crystal Cream Shadow by Cozzette Beauty
Matte Lipstick in Rosebud by Olivia Palermo
Brow Powder by LAMIK Beauty
Light Work Palette Volume III (for the purple liner) by Danessa Myricks
