Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Pal Says She's Not a 'Fussy Person' About Her Beauty Routine

With a glam squad at her fingertips, it may have come as a surprise to learn that Meghan Markle has been acting as her own makeup artist, but her pal explains that’s just who she is — royalty or not.

Daniel Martin — the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s who helped her achieve the perfect beauty look for her wedding day — recently revealed on social media that the new Duchess of Sussex did her makeup without the help of professionals at the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force.

“Since she does [her makeup] a lot herself, she doesn’t want to spend a lot of time fussing about it,” he told Bustle. “She’s not a fussy person.”

Although Martin says that Queen Elizabeth doesn’t impart any specific royal rules for royal family members to follow when it comes to makeup, Meghan has stuck to a natural, understated beauty look (including showing off her freckles!).

“[Meghan is] very easy and just knows her parameters of what she likes and what she’s comfortable in,” he explained.

“She’s very decisive with how she wants to look,” Martin added. “I think that moving forward and even in the past, you’ve always seen her in a specific way. We’ve maybe changed a bit of a tone in the lip or done something different in her eye, but she’s very consistent with her makeup.”

Meghan, however, did bring along her go-to hairdresser, George Northwood, as part of her private entourage during the couple’s two-day tour of Ireland last week.

Martin previously told PEOPLE that there were just five people around while prepping Meghan for her walk down the aisle: the bride, himself, hair stylist Serge Normant, dress designer Clare Waight Keller and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland. The atmosphere was very relaxed, partly thanks to Meghan playing “1950s, chilled music” via Spotify.

The makeup artist said he got emotional when they saw Meghan after the ceremony to do touch-ups for their official portraits.

“That’s when I started crying,” he explained. “It was the first time was able to be there in person. It was almost like she looked at me and said, ‘What did you think? How’d it go?’ And I lost it.”

He continued, “It was so moving and so perfect and the day couldn’t have been better.”

Martin also told PEOPLE that even he was confused as to what to call her after she was married to Prince Harry.

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?'” he recalled. “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.'”

Martin added, “But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!”