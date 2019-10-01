Meghan Markle Makes Solo Visit to University of Johannesburg to Champion Women's Education

Image zoom

Meghan Markle is continuing her work of improving access to education across the world.

The royal mom, 38, attended a roundtable discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron, at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday. She met with academics and students to discuss the challenges faced by young women in accessing higher education.

During Prince Harry‘s visit to the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi on Sunday, he saw the impact of U.K. investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education. The project is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president.

Although the Duchess of Sussex didn’t physically make the trip with her husband, she did Skype in! As her face appeared on the screen, which was positioned for all to see, the group of young women burst into song — although Prince Harry appeared the most excited!

Meghan told those gathered, “We’re just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be part of it.”

Nearly one year ago, Meghan gave her first-ever royal tour speech on the subject of education at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital,” she said. “When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them. And while progress has been made in many areas across the Commonwealth, there is always scope to offer more opportunities to the next generation of young adults, and specifically to young women.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is still in Malawi, where he is visiting the Mauwa Health Centre, Pharmacy in a Box and Youth Reproductive Health Outreach program. Through this projects, the UK and US have supported the introduction of solar-powered storage units to provide life-saving medicines where they are most needed.

He will then travel back to South Africa to meet Meghan and baby Archie in Johannesburgy, where they will wrap up their royal tour. The family of three will travel back to London on Wednesday.