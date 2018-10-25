Meghan Markle Makes Rare Fashion Misstep as She Debuts a New Dress in Tonga with the Tag Showing

Meghan Markle had a fashion slip-up after arriving in Tonga with Prince Harry.

The couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, were welcomed to Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday (local time) by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka.

Though Meghan, 37, looked ravishing in her red outfit, there was one problem with her attire: the tag was still attached to the bottom of her dress!

That didn’t stop the royal from looking fabulous as she and Harry, 34, walked along the red carpet that was rolled out for them.

Meghan Markle with the tag hanging from her dress

Meghan, who had started her day in a green short-sleeved shift dress by Jason Wu, stuck with jewel tones but changed into the red long-sleeved dress ahead of landing in Tonga.

The dress by Self-Portrait featured embroidered floral embellishment and was in the same hue as the Tongan flag. The mom-to-be also added black heels and a black clutch to complete the look.

Harry meanwhile kept it simple and wore the same light-colored suit from earlier.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

When the royal couple arrived, a giant red banner was displayed along the tarmac reading “Welcome Harry & Megan,” while locals in traditional garb greeted them with a musical performance.

Tongan children — also wearing red — lined the streets and waved flags in hopes to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Many locals joined in on the excitement by decorating their homes with signs, balloons, and flags welcoming the pair to their country.

