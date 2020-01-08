Meghan Markle Makes Private Visit to Patronage in London Amid Speculation of a Move to Canada

Image zoom Meghan Markle BACKGRID

It was back to royal business for Meghan Markle on Wednesday as she stepped out in London for a private visit to the National Theatre, one of her key patronages.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a blue collared shirt, black pants (reminiscent of her Smart Works collection!) and a long wool navy coat draped over her shoulders, was spotted leaving the Dorfman Theatre, where she had a private meeting with artistic director Rufus Norris and executive director Lisa Burger. Meghan received an update on her patronage, which was handed to her by the Queen after her wedding to Prince Harry, and discussed upcoming plans for 2020.

The National Theatre is a fitting patronage for the former actress. While Meghan is best known for her TV work, especially her role on the hit legal series Suits, she did her training in theater and is a double major in theater and international relations from Northwestern University.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Considering Options’ for Future — Including a Move to Canada, Friend Says

The outing comes amid speculation that she and Prince Harry are “considering” their options for the future, including a possible move to Canada. The royal couple just returned to the U.K. after spending several weeks in British Columbia, which is part of the Commonwealth, with their son Archie and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.

Image zoom Prince Harry and son Archie Sussex Royals

Author and journalist Tom Bradby, who is a friend of the royal couple, spoke out about the possibility of Meghan and Harry leaving the U.K., revealing that they are “considering their options.”

“I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don’t know, and I don’t think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be,” Bradby told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

His comments come as The Sun claims that Meghan and Harry may move to Canada for a “significant portion” of the year — and may even ditch their royal titles.

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future,” Bradby added. “I don’t ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don’t think it’s a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there’s a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry stepped out on Tuesday to pay a visit to Canada House — the base of the High Commission of Canada to the U.K. — to thank them for their warm hospitality and support during their stay on Vancouver Island. During their visit, Meghan said their getaway was “beautiful.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Teases Wife Meghan Markle to Speak French at Canada House in First Outing of 2020

“I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too,” she told the staff.

“And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people but also just to walk around and just see the beauty of Canada,” she added. “To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us.”