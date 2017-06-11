Meghan Markle Makes Her First Public Appearance in Austin After Joining Prince Harry at Pippa's Wedding

Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance on Sunday when she attended the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, with her Suits castmates.

The cast — which included Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, former cast member Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman in addition to Markle — assembled onstage for a live script-reading of the original Suits pilot in honor of the show’s upcoming 100th episode. (The actual 100th episode will air on Aug. 30 after season 7 kicks off in July.)

Markle arrived in a pink Club Monaco dress and Stuart Weitzman heels, wearing her hair down in loose waves. As she took to the stage, she flashed her megawatt smile at fans as they clapped and cheered.

She mostly stuck to the script, although there was one cute moment when she recognized material from her audition.

“Oh my God, I remember this,” said Markle, breaking in a scene about her character struggling with the LSAT as a memory comes to mind. “I think this is my audition scene.” She then paused and motioned to creator Aaron Korsh, who was sitting next to her.

During the post-reading panel, Markle reflected on how the cast has grown closer since filming the pilot.

“We were in a group email the other day and I was saying we’d all lived in the same corporate housing so on top of working together we were living together which makes a whole different dynamic, I think,” she said. “We just became this whole family right out the gate.”

She also reflected on how much her character has grown since the pilot.

“I am so happy […] she’s worked so hard and I love that, as a role model, how she’s been crafted to balance it all and now have this place at the firm where she really knows her standing and her office isn’t just because she’s a good researcher, it’s because she’s an associate,” she said. “She’s really earned that spot.”

The ATX event marked the first time Markle has been spotted since she attended Pippa Middleton‘s wedding reception with boyfriend Prince Harry on May 20. While Markle didn’t attend the actual wedding ceremony, her presence at the reception marked a major milestone for the couple, who went public with their romance in October.

After the wedding, Markle returned to her homebase in Toronto where she is currently filming Suits. Harry, meanwhile, recently wrapped up a solo royal tour that took him to Singapore and Sydney, where he launched the countdown to 2018 Invictus Games.

Watch a full livestream of the Suits ATX event below.

While royal fans are hoping to see Markle and Harry head down the aisle soon, Majesty’s Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE that the prince doesn’t want to “hurry things” before getting down on one knee.

“He wants her to acclimatize to it all,” Seward told PEOPLE. “It’s such a whole different world to move into — there’s so much to get used to.”

She adds, “He’s really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack.”

Suits season 7 premieres Wednesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET