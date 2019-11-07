Meghan Markle Makes Her Debut Visit to the Field of Remembrance Alongside Prince Harry

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

After two years of solo appearances, Prince Harry was joined by his wife Meghan Markle at the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in on Thursday at the annual event that is part of Remembrance Day ceremonies.

They had been scheduled to be joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but she was forced to pull out because of a chest infection. A spokesperson at Camilla’s office at Clarence House said, “The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days.”

The Field of Remembrance is a place where former service men and women, as well as members of the public, can plant a cross carrying a personal message in memory of those who have lost their lives in action. When it first took place in 1928, only two Remembrance Tribute Crosses were planted, now there are about 70,000 crosses produced by the Poppy Factory, of which Camilla is patron. The Field at Westminster Abbey stays open for 10 days.

During Thursday morning’s ceremony, Meghan and Harry, who served two tours of Afghanistan during his 10 years in the Army, placed their own crosses in the garden and the Last Post was sounded by a lone bugler. They then toured the field.

Harry first attended the ceremony seven years ago with his grandfather Prince Philip. After Philip, 98, gave up his public duties in the summer of 2017, Harry attended solo for the past two years.

There will be a number of public remembrances of fallen service members over the weekend, with the most poignant being that of the wreath laying at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday. Like the past two years, Prince Charles will be laying the wreath on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth, 93.

Meanwhile, a source says that Camilla was “deeply disappointed” to miss the occasion — following on from her cancellation of an appearance at a dinner last night. She is “determined” to do all she can to be well enough to attend the events over the coming weekend.