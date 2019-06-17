Meghan Markle Reveals How She Made Her Royal Wedding to Prince Harry 'Feel Intimate'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are talking about the very special touches on the royal wedding.

After previously going on display at Windsor Castle, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibit featuring the couple’s wedding ensembles is now open at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, just a month after their first anniversary.

Meghan and Harry (known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland) personally recorded the exhibition’s audio guide, so guests get to hear from the royal bride and groom themselves about the big day.

Although there were about 600 guests present for the nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Meghan speaks about the importance of personal touches.

“A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day,” she says on the recording. “We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate.”

In addition to Meghan’s bespoke wedding dress and veil created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artist director at Givenchy, visitors will also get to see the sparkling diamond and platinum bandeau tiara lent to Meghan by Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the royal wedding.

Also on display is the groom’s outfit — Harry’s uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals) made by Dege & Skinner on London’s Savile Row.

“I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms,” Harry explained on the audio guide. “It’s one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day.”

Also on display are Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s adorable page boy and bridesmaid outfits. Wearing an exact replica of Harry’s uniform, George has his initials “GC” for George Cambridge embroidered in gold thread on the epaulettes, which Meghan reveals was Harry’s idea. “Such a beautiful keepsake for them,” she says.

Princess Charlotte, who wore an ivory dress by Givenchy with shoes by Meghan’s go-to shoe designer Aquazurra, also had a personal touch on her outfit – the soles of her shoes are embroidered with her initials and the wedding date.

“We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving, but they did it!” Harry said with a laugh on the recording, while Meghan agreed: “It was a miracle!”