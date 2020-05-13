Meghan Markle Made Archie’s First Birthday Cake — and His Two ‘Best Friends’ Were There!

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor had a first birthday to remember — and a homemade cake courtesy of his foodie mom!

To celebrate Archie's big milestone on May 6, Meghan baked a smash cake at the family's L.A. home, while Prince Harry took point on the festive decor.

"Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream," a source tells PEOPLE. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

The small celebration also included video chats with loved ones. "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day," says the source.

Also among the celebrants: the family's two dogs, Guy the beagle and a black Lab the couple adopted in 2018.

Archie "is best friends with his dogs," says the source. "They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie reading Duck! Rabbit! The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Four days after the birthday festivities, Meghan celebrated her second Mother's Day — this time, joined (at a safe social distance!) by her mom Doria Ragland, who also lives in L.A.

The last time fans caught a glimpse of Archie was on New Year's Eve when his parents shared a photo of Archie in Harry’s arms while standing in front of a scenic view. Archie also took center stage in the Duke of Duchess of Sussex’s first Christmas card as a family of three.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals