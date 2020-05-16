Meghan Markle and Lucy Hale Once Starred in an Unaired TV Pilot Together

"I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her," Lucy Hale said

Lucy Hale and Meghan Markle almost appeared onscreen together, long before Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress, 30, recalled a time when both she and Meghan worked on an unaired pilot.

"I didn't realize this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot. I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16," Hale said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It was called Secrets of a Small Town, and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her."

"I've never met Prince Harry," she continued, joking, "Only in my dreams."

Meghan, 38, studied theater and international relations at Northwestern University and began her acting career after graduating in 2003.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan exited her longtime role on Suits at the end of the series’ seventh season and said she would no longer be acting.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in her first joint interview with Harry in November 2017.

“It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series,” Meghan said, adding, “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”