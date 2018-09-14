Pilates to Whole Foods! How Meghan Markle Manages a Low-Key Life in London: ‘She Goes Incognito’

When Meghan Markle is in the royal spotlight, she shines, but she takes pains to fly under the radar when she’s not on official duty.

“She spends most of her weekends in the Cotswolds with Harry,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “When she does venture out to Pilates or to get her hair done, she normally goes incognito under a baseball cap.”

Whether at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London with Prince Harry or at their country getaway in the Cotswolds, the new Duchess of Sussex manages to keep a low profile.

In the past “the only other place she has visited regularly is Whole Foods, which is little more than five minutes away from Kensington Palace,” the source continues. “That way she can quickly sneak in and out without anyone noticing it’s her.”

From understanding the Queen’s preferred dress code to turning down autograph requests from fans, the L.A.-born former Suits star has had to adjust to a whole new way of life since joining the royal family in May.

“Every single day is in the public eye,” says Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard. “To do the things that she used to do in America, those days are long gone. You can argue she has the biggest acting role ahead of her that she ever had in her life.”

Her newfound skills, which she has perfected with the help of the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, will be on display next month when she joins Harry for their autumn tour Down Under.

The 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand will see the couple arrive in Sydney on Oct. 16 and then head to the popular tourist spot of Dubbo, in New South Wales, a day later. Then it is on to Melbourne before retuning to Sydney in time for the Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style event created for wounded or injured armed service members. The Invictus Games runs from Oct. 20 through Oct 27.