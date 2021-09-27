Meghan Markle's Sweetest Moments as a Mom to Archie and Lili

In another adorable anecdote, the Duchess of Sussex said that Archie wasn't so sure about Halloween this year!

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," she said on Ellen with a laugh.

Though his mom and dad dressed him up in a dinosaur costume, Meghan revealed that her two-year-old only wore it for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," countered DeGeneres, who spent the holiday with the family of four. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on," she added.

However, Halloween was more of a treat than a trick for Lili on her first Halloween. Meghan said her daughter went as a skunk "like Flower from Bambi."