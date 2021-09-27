Meghan Markle's Sweetest Moments as a Mom to Archie and Lili
Motherhood is always on Meghan Markle's mind! See the sweetest things the mom of two has said about her little ones
Motherhood was always Meghan Markle's wish; in a 2014 interview with The Brew, she said "I dream to be a mom with wee ones running around my house."
That dream came true for the Duchess of Sussex, who shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 5 months, with husband Prince Harry (who has also had his share of heartwarming parenting moments!)
Read on for every glimpse Meghan has given into just how much motherhood means to her.
During a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Meghan spoke with the host about how her kids are growing up fast.
DeGeneres (who is her neighbor in Montecito) revealed that "Lili's now teething" before the camera panned to Meghan with her hands by her mouth, joking, "Anything to relieve that."
"Tequila, anything," the talk show host suggested.
Teasing her family's relationship with DeGeneres, Meghan said with a smile, "That's Auntie Ellen for you."
In another adorable anecdote, the Duchess of Sussex said that Archie wasn't so sure about Halloween this year!
"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," she said on Ellen with a laugh.
Though his mom and dad dressed him up in a dinosaur costume, Meghan revealed that her two-year-old only wore it for "about five minutes."
"Not even five minutes," countered DeGeneres, who spent the holiday with the family of four. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on," she added.
However, Halloween was more of a treat than a trick for Lili on her first Halloween. Meghan said her daughter went as a skunk "like Flower from Bambi."
In another sweet story, Meghan said that Archie lights up when he sees himself in her children's book The Bench. Prince Harry and Archie are illustrated several times in the text, which explores the bond between fathers and sons through a mother's eyes.
Telling DeGeneres that her toddler recognizes himself in its pages, she added that Archie also gets excited to see the family's two dogs (a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador named Pula) pictured as well.
"On that first page you open and you see our dogs and he goes, 'That's Pula! That's Guy!' " she said of story time together.
Always close to her heart! Meghan wore two delicate constellation necklaces in honor of her children's star signs in August. The duchess layered a gold Taurus constellation for Archie's zodiac sign with a Gemini symbol for Lili while announcing her 40x40 initiative on her 40th birthday.
Meghan dedicated The Bench, her first children's book, to the loved ones who inspired her to write it.
"For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," an inscription in Meghan's calligrapher's penmanship reads.
In a previous press release, the duchess said the book began with a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry.
"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in statement from Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."
Though The Bench was published June 8 – just four days after Lili was born – the newest family member still made a cameo in its pages.
Alongside an illustration appearing to depict Harry on the bench, feeding chickens with Archie, a woman in a sun hat, representing Meghan, stands in a garden with a baby in a sling. Art further imitated life with the family dogs Guy and Pula close underfoot.
The proud mom popped in to say "hey" during a trailer teasing Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ mental health series The Me You Can't See, which premiered in May, in a tee that read "raising the future" (a cute reference to her world-changers in training).
During the couple's March interview with Oprah, they discussed some of Archie's first words and milestones, and Meghan gave a glimpse into their son's silly sense of humor.
"He's on a roll. In these past couple weeks, [his favorite word] has been 'hydrate,' which is just hysterical," she said.
Archie on the run! Meghan chased her son on the beach in black-and-white home video footage shared during the Sussexes' sit-down with Winfrey, which aired in March.
A few months before, the duchess said their young son was adjusting well to Santa Barbara and loving all the room to roam.
"We are doing well. [Archie] is so good," she shared in a video call with the Evening Standard to help kick off Black History Month in the U.K. in October. "We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky."
The former actress summoned her skills to narrate a favorite book to Archie for his first birthday in May 2020. Meghan's reading of Duck! Rabbit! supported the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — helping children who have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrating Archie's first birthday with a low-key party at home with their dogs, a source told PEOPLE that the hands-on Harry and Meghan went all-out to make the occasion special.
"Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream," the insider said. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."
Proud mom Meghan watched on as Archie, then 4 ½ months, received a kiss on the forehead from Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The infant made his debut at his first official royal engagement on the Sussex's royal tour of South Africa tour in September 2019.
Archie also got a smooch from his royal mom on the same trip. "He's an old soul!" Meghan shared with onlookers.
While at Wimbledon to support friend Serena Williams, Meghan kept Archie close with a delicate Verse necklace featuring his initial.
Go Dada! Meghan and Archie, then 2 months, supported Harry at a charity polo match in July 2019. The outing marked not only Archie's first public outing with his famous family, but also his first public playdate with cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, plus aunt Kate Middleton.
She's rooting for #19! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked touch to receive a custom gift from the New York Yankees a month after their son was born, smiling with a custom jersey stitched with his name and "19" – a nod to the year he was born.
Meghan tenderly held Archie's feet in a photo with forget-me-nots – the favorite flower of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother – on her first Mother's Day in 2019.
"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," wrote SussexRoyal on Instagram. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.
He's here! New parents Meghan and Harry glowed when they introduced Archie to the world in May 2019.
Speaking from St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth threw their wedding reception a year prior, Meghan said motherhood was everything she imagined, and more.
"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy."