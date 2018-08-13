Meghan Markle Loses Teen Choice Award to Harry Styles — What Category Was She Up For?

Looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t have to make room for a surfboard at their Kensington Palace pad.

In a royal first, the Duchess of Sussex was nominated for the Choice Style Icon at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. The winners were announced Sunday night, but Meghan lost out on the title to a worthy opponent (who just happens to share a name with her husband): singer Harry Styles.

Styles also beat out Blake Lively, Chadwick Boseman, Zendaya and hip-hop trio Migos for the coveted award, making him a two-time title holder: He also claimed the title last year, winning over Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Zayn and Zendaya.

The former One Direction member also took home a second award on Sunday night for Choice Summer Tour.

Despite missing out on the award, Meghan’s impact on the fashion scene since joining the royal family has been undeniable — everything she wears becomes a must-have!

Earlier this month, she celebrated her 37th birthday – and the wedding of Prince Harry’s pal, Charlie van Straubenzee – in a navy pleated shirtdress with white, olive and light pink color-block detailing from Club Monaco. The piece quickly sold out — and was gone in a flash again when the store restocked.

Meghan also wore stylish shades from British brand Linda Farrow, which are crafted from Japanese titanium and plated in 18-22-karat yellow gold. Despite their $750 price tag, they were selling out fast as well!

Meghan’s style choices have evolved since becoming a royal — trading items like ripped jeans for chic denim dresses or swapping strapless dresses for her signature boatneck style — while sticking to her laid-back California girl roots.