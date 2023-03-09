Meghan Markle Steps Out for L.A. Lunch with Archewell Team — and Prince Harry Sent Cupcakes!

Meghan Markle celebrated International Women's Day with members of her Archewell Foundation team.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, enjoyed lunch at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, a vegan Mexican restaurant, with 10 women from her and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation. The couple founded the organization — which includes their charitable foundation and programming hubs, Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio — in 2020.

A fellow diner tells PEOPLE that Meghan sat in the middle of a table in the back of the restaurant for the late lunch. The group appeared in good spirits as they chatted and laughed. The Duchess of Sussex wore an all-black ensemble and white flats with her hair swept back in a bun and ordered the chopped salad.

"She seemed really happy and was laughing a lot," another diner visiting California from Lansing, Michigan, tells PEOPLE. "I still can't believe it was her. She's even prettier in real life."

For dessert, the group was treated to a special delivery from Prince Harry — a dozen vegan cupcakes from Sprinkles.

"This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone," Meghan was overheard saying as the treats were passed around.

Prince Harry was in San Francisco on Wednesday for an appearance at BetterUp's Uplift summit. The Duke of Sussex, who has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, answered audience questions alongside BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux in front of a live audience.

In honor of International Women's Day, Meghan and members of the Archewell Foundation team also visited Harvest Home. The group created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant and made a donation to the Los Angeles organization, which helps provide housing, mental well-being support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since it was established in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 women and their children.

"Happy International Women's day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds or helping a woman in your community, let's all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!" said a message on the Archewell Foundation website.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the christening of their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, was held on Friday, March 3, at their home in Montecito, California. While confirming the news, the couple referred to their children's royal titles for the first time.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."