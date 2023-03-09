Meghan Markle Steps Out for L.A. Lunch with Archewell Team — and Prince Harry Sent Cupcakes!

The Duchess of Sussex and members of the Archewell Team also visited Harvest Home, a supportive space for expectant mothers in need, to mark International Women's Day

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 12:55 PM
Meghan Markle was all smiles as she left Gracias Madre in West Hollywood after an International Women's Day celebration. The Duchess of Sussex steppe out in a chic all black look with a Chanel handbag and Valentino slides and a megawatt smile amid news her children would get to keep their royal titles.
Meghan Markle. Photo: BACKGRID

Meghan Markle celebrated International Women's Day with members of her Archewell Foundation team.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, enjoyed lunch at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, a vegan Mexican restaurant, with 10 women from her and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation. The couple founded the organization — which includes their charitable foundation and programming hubs, Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio — in 2020.

A fellow diner tells PEOPLE that Meghan sat in the middle of a table in the back of the restaurant for the late lunch. The group appeared in good spirits as they chatted and laughed. The Duchess of Sussex wore an all-black ensemble and white flats with her hair swept back in a bun and ordered the chopped salad.

"She seemed really happy and was laughing a lot," another diner visiting California from Lansing, Michigan, tells PEOPLE. "I still can't believe it was her. She's even prettier in real life."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen
Chris Jackson/Getty

For dessert, the group was treated to a special delivery from Prince Harry — a dozen vegan cupcakes from Sprinkles.

"This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone," Meghan was overheard saying as the treats were passed around.

Prince Harry was in San Francisco on Wednesday for an appearance at BetterUp's Uplift summit. The Duke of Sussex, who has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, answered audience questions alongside BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux in front of a live audience.

In honor of International Women's Day, Meghan and members of the Archewell Foundation team also visited Harvest Home. The group created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant and made a donation to the Los Angeles organization, which helps provide housing, mental well-being support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since it was established in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 women and their children.

"Happy International Women's day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds or helping a woman in your community, let's all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!" said a message on the Archewell Foundation website.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. Netflix/Youtube

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the christening of their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, was held on Friday, March 3, at their home in Montecito, California. While confirming the news, the couple referred to their children's royal titles for the first time.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Related Articles
Idris Elba, Meghan Markle
Idris Elba Says Meghan Markle Was Best Dancer at Her Wedding to Prince Harry: She 'Had a Lot of Fun'
Prince And Princess Of Wales At Hayes Muslim Center
Kate Middleton and Prince William Learn to Make Origami Cranes as They Thank Earthquake Relief Organizers
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
Prince Harry at BetterUp
Prince Harry Shares 'What Gets Me Out of Bed Every Day' as He Takes the Stage in San Francisco
Lady Susan Hussey, Ngozi Fulani
Ngozi Fulani Says Palace Didn't Properly Apologize After Racist Comments from Queen's Lady-in-Waiting
Kate, Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, during her first visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel, at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, England
Kate Middleton Sports Camo to Visit Irish Guards for the First Time Since Becoming Their New Colonel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Palace Will Update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles on Royal Family Website
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Royal Family Didn't Come to Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite from Meghan and Harry
Meghan ;Harry ;Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Christened in Intimate California Ceremony
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Sarah Ferguson Says It's Been 'Really Difficult' to See Ex-Husband Prince Andrew's 'Demise'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Matter-of-Fact' About Frogmore Cottage Eviction, Says Source
Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Adorable Nickname for Granddaughter Sienna — Who Is a 'Mini Beatrice'
Princess Eugenie The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018 WEARING PETER PILOTTO
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Why Princess Eugenie's Wedding Was 'a Little Difficult' Compared to Princess Beatrice's
sarah ferguson and princess diana
Sarah Ferguson Says She and Princess Diana Would Have a 'Granny-Off': 'She Would Run Faster in the Races'
camilla queen consort
Queen Camilla Wows 'Antiques Roadshow' Expert with Royal Collection Artifact: 'Just a Treasure'