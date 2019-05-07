Meghan Markle 'Looked Incredible' Before Birth of Baby: She Had 'the Radiance Moms Get'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their final days as a twosome away from the spotlight at their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. And while Harry stepped out for royal outings in the weeks leading up to the birth of their son on Monday, fans hadn’t seen Meghan since her last public outing on March 19 in London.But behind the scenes at home, she was glowing.

“She looked incredible,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “The radiance that moms get, she was 10 times that.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s new mom glow could also be attributed to her lifestyle changes during pregnancy.

“She’s also very health-conscious. Her diet during this pregnancy has been very strict—foods that were good for her and for the baby,” the source adds. “ She’s not a junk food kind of person [anyway], but she was definitely more conscious about the types of food she was eating because it was her first pregnancy.”

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

The world will get their first glimpse of Meghan as a mom on Wednesday, when she and Harry debut their newborn son on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In the meantime, the couple is settling into life as a family of three. Harry’s admitted he’s only gotten “about two hours” of sleep so far, but he’s relishing every moment as a new dad.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry told reporters earlier in the day on Monday. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.