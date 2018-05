Just a few miles from where Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed newborn Prince Louis on April 23, Meghan, in a Hugo Boss printed, belted black dress, attended a London memorial service with Harry.

Get the Look!

Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Cady Wrap Dress, $298; ralphlauren.com

Nanette Nanette Lepore Metallic Bouclé Fit-and-Flare Dress, $101; bloomingdales.com

Vince Camuto Wrap Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Derek Lam 10 Crosby Ruffled Sleeveless V-Neck Fit-&-Flare Dress, $357; saksfifthavenue.com