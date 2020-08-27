Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

" 'We are linked not ranked' is the shortest way I’ve ever found to say what our goal is," feminist icon Gloria Steinem said

When Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem sat down for a "backyard chat" to discuss voting, representation at the polls and what it means to be a feminist, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized with a meaningful gift from the feminist icon.

Meghan wore a beaded bracelet given to her by Steinem featuring the motto "linked not ranked," emphasizing the idea that women should support one another rather than compete with each other.

"I love this," Meghan said, referring to the saying.

Steinem replied, "Well, you know actually, 'we are linked not ranked' is the shortest way I’ve ever found to say what our goal is."

"It means everything to me on every level; we are linked not ranked," Meghan added.

Image zoom Meghan Markle's bracelet Maiden Nation

"And I thank you for understanding that rank is less important than being linked," Steinem said. "That’s a big thing."

The $48 bracelet designed by Steinem comes in black and red, with sales supporting feminist.com, a website founded in 1995 to offer people around the world access to information and support. However, they are currently sold out.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem Matt Sayles

The bracelet completed Meghan's chic ensemble, which took inspiration from her recent return to California (she and Prince Harry moved to Santa Barbara last month after spending time in Los Angeles). After months of virtual appearances that gave fans just a small glimpse of her ensembles, the video shows Meghan in a pair of striped Anine Bing trousers, $250, paired with a simple white top and black sandals by Stella McCartney (which she kicked off to go barefoot for part of the conversation).

She topped her outfit off with a $356 straw hat featuring a black ribbon detail by Janessa Leone. The accessories brand announced on Instagram that "in honor of this important conversation" they would donate 10% of proceeds made through online orders through Sunday to I Am a Voter, a "nonpartisan movement dedicated to creating a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem Matt Sayles

Meghan, 39, also spoke about realizing "it's not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine."

Steinem, 86, then replied, "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy."

"Like my husband!" Meghan said. "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.' "

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan also spoke about how Prince Harry, 35, will be a positive influence on their 1-year-old son, Archie.

"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," she said. "That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Steinem added, "And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing."