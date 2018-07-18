Meghan Markle 'Very Much Let Kate Take the Lead' During First Outing: 'There Was No Rivalry'

When it comes to mastering daily royal life, Meghan Markle is learning from the best.

The royal family’s newest family member has a supportive team behind her, including sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. And on Saturday, Meghan got to see Kate in action when they attended their first solo outing together at Wimbledon.

“She very much let Kate take the lead,” veteran royal photographer Mark Stewart tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

The royal sisters-in-law arrived together in coordinated outfits (Meghan in a blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren and wide-leg white pants and Kate in a white-patterned dress) and waved to the cheering crowds as they walked side-by-side into the stadium.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Clive Mason/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Before the match, they met with former female tennis champions and chatted with ball girls and boys. Meghan remained just a few paces behind Kate as they made their way to the royal box to take their seats.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

The afternoon outing marked the first time the two women have attended an event without their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry. And it’s clear that their friendship is blossoming. Throughout the game, Kate leaned in to chat with her new sister-in-law and the two women were seen sharing hearty laughs.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Clive Mason/Getty Images

“There was no rivalry,” says Stewart. “It shows how well Meghan has adapted as she is aware that Kate will be Queen one day and her position is different.”