Meghan Markle's Oscar de la Renta Lemon Dress Has a Sweet Tie to California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance since announcing they were expecting their second child at a Spotify event

Meghan Markle turned up the glam for her most recent appearance.

Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise cameo in Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, marking their first appearance since announcing that they are expecting their second child. The Duchess of Sussex wore the citrus primavera peplum hem dress by Oscar de la Renta ($3,490), a '60s-inspired sleeveless piece featuring a low-waist and dramatic flounce hem.

The lemon-themed dress holds a fun tie to her home state of California, where she and Prince Harry moved last year with 22-month-old son Archie. According to Keep California Farming, the state is the U.S.'s top grower of lemons.

Lemons were also a special part of Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018. The wedding cake served at their Windsor Castle lunch reception consisted of tiers of lemon sponge cake drizzled with elderflower syrup and topped with an Amalfi lemon curd.

This isn't the first time Meghan, 39, has sported Oscar de la Renta during pregnancy. Shortly after announcing that she was expecting her first child in Oct. 2018, Meghan stepped out at the Australian Geographic Society Award in Sydney in a tea-length gown that appropriately featured bird designs.

And in Feb. 2019, Meghan and Prince Harry headed out for a day of events in Bristol, where she wore a patterned dress by the designer over her baby bump.

In the surprise Spotify appearance, the couple appeared on their couch in their Santa Barbara, California, home to talk about Archewell Audio, the production company they formed late last year.

As the song "Electric Love" by Børns plays, Meghan says, "We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations..."

Before Harry continues, "...that inspire, challenge and educate."

"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," Meghan says.