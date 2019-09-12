Meghan Markle Leaves Her Clothing Launch to Get Back to Baby Archie: 'It's Feed Time'

Meghan Markle is officially juggling royal work with mom duty!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Thursday for her first work engagement since the birth of son Archie on May 6, launching a five-piece capsule collection benefitting her patronage Smart Works. However, the royal mom wasn’t able to stick around the event for too long.

After giving a heartfelt speech and meeting women who have been helped by the charity, Meghan told them, “I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time.”

Meghan and Prince Harry recently stopped by a local pub for lunch, and an onlooker said the little one was well-behaved during the low-key outing.

“The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there,” a businessman, 53, who was at the pub with his girlfriend, told The Sun.

Archie has even had some guest feeders — Ellen DeGeneres recently shared that she met the baby boy during her trip to the UK. “I fed Archie, I held Archie,” she said in a promo for her new season.

DeGeneres also shared of Archie, “He looks like Harry — and he had more hair than I did at the time.”

Meghan also took a weekend trip to New York City to watch close friend Serena Williams compete in the US Open final. She made the last-minute trip without husband Prince Harry and 4-month-old son Archie — marking the first time Meghan traveled without her baby.

Meghan stepped out to Thursday’s event wearing two of the items from the clothing collection — designer Misha Nonoo’s white button-down shirt and slim-fit tapered black trousers from Jigsaw. Meghan has purchased all five items of the collection herself and is expected to wear some of them on her upcoming royal tour in Africa with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

At Smart Works, clients receive one-on-one interview preparation and an outfit to help them secure employment, according to their website. Once the client lands a job, they receive five additional pieces of clothing to help see them through to their first paycheck.

“It’s a community that I’m so drawn to about it here,” Meghan said. “It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being part of each other’s success stories as women. If that’s in the tools that you give or the interview prep that’s happening, every piece of it.”