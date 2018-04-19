Meghan Markle Rocks a Perfect LBD — Inspired by Jackie O!

Leave it to Meghan Markle to make a fashion staple feel fresh.

The royal-to-be stepped out in London alongside fiancé Prince Harry on Thursday night to attend a Women’s Empowerment reception as part of the week of events for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. And she did it in a chic little black dress — the style of which was inspired by another famous American: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

For the occasion, Meghan wore the Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress, named after the iconic former first lady. The fitted cowl-neck dress is a classic style that could have easily been worn by Jackie O herself. The popular style – which has been worn by dozens of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively – is currently still available at Shopbop in several sizes and colors for $375. (It’s also still available here, in both white and black; shop similar looks here for $109 and here for $49.99.)

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan accessorized her chic look with a black Gucci clutch from their Dionysus collection, featuring the brand’s iconic snake buckle and Aquazzura’s Milano cutout suede pumps, a pair of elegant heels featuring an ankle strap. Aquazzura is proving to be one of Meghan’s favorite shoe brands: She also chose a pair of Aquazzura shoes for her engagement announcement with Harry in November 2017. They’re also still available in several sizes, as well as a nude shade.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

For jewelry, she kept things relatively simple — but sparkling — with a pair of diamond stud earrings from her go-to jewelry brand, Birks. Though the design of the earrings may be fairly simple, they are not exactly inexpensive at $1,595.

A closer look at Meghan Markle's diamond earrings Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

At the reception, hosted by the U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Harry and Meghan met with representatives from several organizations that work to empower women and girls, including the Malala Fund, Plan International, the Varkey Foundation and Code Camp.