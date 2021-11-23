Meghan Markle's Lawyer Addresses 'Difficult Boss' Claims: It's 'Just Not True'

Jenny Afia appeared in the BBC's The Princes and the Press documentary to deny allegations of the Duchess of Sussex bullying staff members

Meghan Markle's lawyer is speaking out on the Duchess of Sussex's behalf.

Jenny Afia, who is representing Meghan in her privacy and copyright infringement case against the Mail on Sunday's publishers, appeared on the BBC documentary, The Princes and the Press, with Meghan's permission to address claims that Meghan had bullied staff after marrying Prince Harry — something her office has strongly refuted.

"This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true," Afia told host Amol Rajan.

In a trailer for the second part of the documentary — set to air November 29 — Afia said that "the overall allegation is that the Duchess of Sussex is guilty of bullying" and claimed that she was "absolutely not."

The documentary explored the complex relationship of Prince William and Prince Harry with the media. The palace said in a statement in reaction to the show: "A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

In March, The Times in the U.K. claimed that Meghan faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The complaint, which The Times reports was made in October 2018 by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf, claimed that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

In February 2019, several of Meghan's friends told PEOPLE that the Duchess herself had been the victim of "global bullying" by the tabloid press, with a friend noting, "Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths." One report in November 2018 in the Mail on Sunday branded the Duchess — who is the first woman of color in the royal family in modern history — "Hurricane Meghan" and claimed that she "bombarded aides" with 5 a.m. emails and texts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

In February, a British judge granted summary judgment in Meghan's favor over five articles published in February 2019 that reproduced parts of the handwritten letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle, following her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Following the victory, Meghan thanked her lawyer in a public statement.

"I particularly want to thank my husband, mom, and legal team, and especially Jenny Afia for her unrelenting support throughout this process."