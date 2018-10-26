Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tears of Laughter as Tongan Choir Sings Anti-Mosquito Song Amid Zika Fears

Meghan Markle has caught a case of the giggles!

During her visit to Tonga with Prince Harry, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex continued to take precaution against mosquitos. The Zika virus, which causes birth defects including microcephaly, has been detected in Fiji and Tonga, two stops on their royal tour — but she didn’t skip their visit to Tupou College, where the couple dedicated two forest reserves at the school’s on-site forest, the Toloa Forest Reserve.

The Tupou College Boys Choir helped with the effort by serenading the royal parents-to-be with a cheeky song to keep mosquitos at bay, which included the students making buzzing sounds. Meghan was seen cracking up during the performance, even wiping away tears brought on by laughter.

Meghan has been taking precautions against mosquitos during her visit. The duchess, who wore a sky blue shirt dress by Veronica Beard for the event, opted out of a walk through the forest during the engagement, while Harry made the trek solo.

The pregnant royal took precautions upon her arrival in Fiji. Adhering to general recommendations by medical professionals, Meghan arrived at the airport in a long-sleeved white dress and opted for more of the same style in the following days after wearing several sleeveless dresses in Sydney. Meghan also skipped a forest visit in Fiji.

As Meghan stepped out on Wednesday evening to attend a welcome reception and dinner in with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u in Tonga, it was impossible not to notice her super shiny arms.

She opted for a cap-sleeve dress for the engagement, but still protected her arms against mosquitos with insect repellent.

“The advice would be to wear a repellent which contains an active ingredient and wear that repellent all day and all evening,” Professor James G. Logan, Head of the Department of Disease Control at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, tells PEOPLE.

“You have to put the repellent on like a hand cream. You have to really rub it in,” Logan adds. “If you squirt it on like a perfume, that won’t do anything because the mosquito will find a bit that’s not covered. A spray or a lotion is fine but really rub it in and reapply it often. There are four active ingredients, one of the main ones is DEET and it’s safe to use that during pregnancy.”